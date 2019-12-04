9 Low-Key Face Masks You Can Wear Comfortably While Traveling

Scroll To See More Images

In an era where the mantra is “If you didn’t Instagram it, it doesn’t exist,” holographic peels, glittery creams, and rubbery sheet masks are the superstars of skin care. Sure, we get a kick out of wearing borderline-obnoxious masks while we travel, but we need just as many options for those moments when we want to keep it low-key.

If you’re on an hours-long red-eye flight or braving the highway for a days-long road trip, these unsung heroes not only get the job done, they’re also transparent enough that you can feel comfortable wearing them without getting long, unwanted stares. From instant cooling formulas to an overnight fruit-infused gel, these are the ones that definitely deserve real estate in your suitcase.

1. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

If you’ve got a long flight ahead, pop on this breathable, juicy mask to hydrate and brighten as you sleep. The combo of watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid, and AHAs work together to both exfoliate and moisturize without irritating even the most sensitive skin.

2. Origins Out of Trouble 10 Minute Mask to Rescue Problem Skin

Face feeling extra slick or oily? This quick treatment uses zinc oxide, sulfur, and camphor to slough away dead skin cells and sop up oily residue in record time.

3. Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

The name says it all. When your skin is slow to return to its normal self, this recovery mask—which doesn’t require rinsing—brings it back to life.