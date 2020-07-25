You Don’t Have to Ditch Your Lipstick to Stay Safe Thanks to These Clear Face Masks

Scroll To See More Images

As someone who names lip color as my non-negotiable, desert island beauty product, wearing face masks to safe and protected from the current virus has put a damper on my beauty routine. And while there are far more important things to worry about than my makeup, I can’t pretend that I haven’t missed applying my everyday favorite lip colors. Of course, I also like to smile and show my facial expressions when interacting with others (adhering to social distancing protocol, of course). Sure, there are now so, so many cute and fashion-forward face masks to sport these days, and I’ve definitely enjoyed getting to play with this new and necessary accessory staple, but when I found out that transparent face shields and masks were an actual thing, I can’t lie and say I wasn’t ridiculously excited to my hands on one of my own.

It may sound cheesy and of course, completely trivial in the grand scheme of things, but given the current the new normal of isolation, seeing someone’s smile or expression when they talk is a simple joy I never thought I’d appreciate. Aside from being clear, these clear shields also now come in anti-fog versions, which, as anyone who wears eyewear knows, is a major plus when you’re trying to protect yourself from getting sick and also, you know, see clearly. Whether you’re ready to just see clearly again, show off your smile on your virtual Hinge date, or proudly wear your favorite lipstick color without putting yourself and others at risk, these clear facial shields are seriously clutch.

Think a full-face shield is dorky? Think again. Well, at least if you’re a makeup lover like me.

Available in a slew of different designs, these protective face masks cover your mouth and nose while leaving your lips visible.

This reusable and super easy to clean facial shield can be worn up to thirty times without harboring germs and bacteria.

