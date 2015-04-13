Editor’s Pick: A Fun Bubble Umbrella Covered in Fruit—for $20

I always marvel at women who are able to look perfectly put-together during wet weather, mostly because—when it rains—I always tend to be a mismatched mess, clutching a variety of free promotional umbrellas like Lady Liberty brandishing her torch.

It’s a fact that I don’t own one umbrella that I’ve actually purchased, and that aren’t covered in sundry corporate logos, so when I spotted this adorable plastic bubble version covered in a fun fruit print, I knew it was time to bite the bullet. And, for $20, it’s not so much of a commitment as a necessity.

The damp weather that’s being forecast in New York this week? Bring it on (but not for too long—where’s spring already?!)

Printed Bubble Umbrella, $19.99; at Urban Outfitters