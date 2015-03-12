Shop 10 Pairs of Clear Acrylic Heels, Inspired By Dior’s Runway

StyleCaster
Liv Kelleher
Just a few days ago at Paris Fashion Week, Dior sent an awe-inspiring fleet of perfectly styled models down the runway. The looks were beautiful and the makeup and hair was a perfect combination of sleek and dramatic, but what really stole the show were the shoes.

MORE: 11 Pairs of Glittery Shoes That Are Cool, Not Cheesy

From thigh-high lacquered boots to crazy patterned booties, we couldn’t help but stare at the models’ feet. No detail was spared and each pair of shoes was finished with a cool, acrylic stacked heel. We’re obsessed– and predicting that women are going to be sporting transparent heels in masses very soon.

Get in on the trend ahead of time and take a look at these 10 amazing pairs of acrylic heels– as inspired by Dior.

 

Opening Ceremony Ankle Strapped Leather Heeled Sandal; $104 at coogles

Burberry Prorsum Suede T-straps, $950; at net-a-porter

Calvin Klein Clear Vinyl Boot; $1,295 at Calvin Klein

Ruthie Davis Acrylic-heel Glove Sandal; $336.75 at Neiman Marcus

Courreges Plexiglass Wedge Boot; $764 at Far Fetch

Steve Madden Gold and Clear Heel; $59.99 at 6pm

Attilio Giusti Leombrui Chelsea Boot; $440 at Nordstrom

L. A. M. B. Wedge Sandals; $139 at Saks Off Fifth

Miista Isabella Pink Heeled Sandal; $169 at asos

Calvin Klein Open Toe Ankle Boot; $1,295 at Calvin Klein

