Shop 10 Pairs of Clear Acrylic Heels, Inspired By Dior’s Runway

Just a few days ago at Paris Fashion Week, Dior sent an awe-inspiring fleet of perfectly styled models down the runway. The looks were beautiful and the makeup and hair was a perfect combination of sleek and dramatic, but what really stole the show were the shoes.

From thigh-high lacquered boots to crazy patterned booties, we couldn’t help but stare at the models’ feet. No detail was spared and each pair of shoes was finished with a cool, acrylic stacked heel. We’re obsessed– and predicting that women are going to be sporting transparent heels in masses very soon.

Get in on the trend ahead of time and take a look at these 10 amazing pairs of acrylic heels– as inspired by Dior.