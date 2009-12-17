Cleaning Out Your Closet: What To Keep and What To Toss

Parting with items in your wardrobe is never easy, but one of the best ways to start the New Year off on the right foot is to clean out your closet. We all know that you can never have too many shoes, bags, and well…clothes, but keeping old trends in your closet gets in the way of a fresh new you.

Do yourself some good and get rid of your tired attire by re-organizing your closet. Bring out the good citizen in you and donate what you no longer wear. Even though a piece in your closet may no longer suit your style, there are many people in need of warm clothes this winter. Unsure of where a donation center is near you? Go to clothingdonations.org to find a drop box or schedule a pickup in your area.

Toss Graphic Tees



Remember all those graphic tees you have stuffed in the way back of your drawers? Get rid of them. Graphic tees are only good for one thing: looking goofy. Unless the tee has special sentimental value, ditch it!

Hang on to those basic tees and tanks. You can use them for layering or pairing with a sweater or blazer.

Toss Tight Pants

We all have that old pair of pants that just don’t seem to fit anymore. Hanging onto the idea that you’ll work off the weight and once again fit into the pants is inspirational, but not practical. Get rid of tighter pants and find a new pair that fits your body appropriately.

Take a look at the hemlines of your pants; if they are ripped, torn, or tattered, try to salvage them with a DIY hem. If they’re too short after the hem, consider making them actual shorts. If all else fails, toss.

Toss Tween-Age Dresses

Dresses are a staple in anywardrobe. If you still have dresses that make you look like a tween-age girl though, you might want to toss them. As you get more sophisticated, so should your style.

Only keep dresses you think you might be able to get tailored or take in yourself, making an old dress new again.

Toss Damaged Heels

Any pair of shoes that has a completely worn-down heel, broken straps or buckles, or seriously scuffed leather is most likely at the end of its lifespan. If you’re hanging onto a painful, blister-inducing pair you hardly wear just because you think they’re super cute, it’s not worth the closet space.

