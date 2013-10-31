Want: Scary-Stylish Clawed Loafers Perfect for Halloween

What: A pair of leather loafers with metallic claw-covered vamps, from edgy shoe designer Jeffrey Campbell.

Why: We love the juxtaposition of the classic loafer silhouette with the dangerous-looking spikes on top. Plus, they have the major added bonus of comfort—for the wearer, at least.

How: Wear them underneath your costume for a super-cozy trick-or-treating trip (if you still do that kind of thing, that is). For non-Halloween activities, try them with a sleek pair of black ankle trousers and a crisp white button-down, topped with a cropped leather moto jacket or sleek black blazer.

Jeffrey Campbell Clawd Loafers, $175; at Need Supply