Claudia Schiffer Stuns As Face of Chanel’s Newest Opticals

Claudia Schiffer alone would have been enough of a reason to get me to run out and purchase unnecessary, additional sunnies. Add Karl Lagerfeld’s magic touch to the mix, and you’ll have this 20/20 vision girl feigning poor eyesight just to don the newest rotation of Chanel optics in all of their woven glory.

You’ll find a versatile series of functional optical wear and glamorous shades in an array of shapes and sizes Everything from the classic aviator that compliments nearly every face shape, to the more risque butterfly design for the more adventurous shade addicts.

Delicious hues that are impossible to pass up include a delightful light grey, splashes of woven red along the intricate chain-link handles, hints of cool-water blue on lenses and frames, and of course, classics infused with a twist like tortoiseshell and over-sized frames meant for those desperate for disguise. The link detail is part of the iconic Chanel branding that will have these puppies flying off their pristine displays.