Claudia Schiffer Models Her Own Cashmere Designs, Looks Hot

Today Claudia Schiffer continued her domination of the Fall 2011 season by unveiling her namesake line of cashmere, which boasts 30 chic knit pieces including cardigans, capes and general coziness. Not only did the supermodel design the sumptuous collection herself, she also chose to model it herself, naturally.

We’d say this was a pretty sound business decision since she looks absolutely gorgeous and leaves us lusting after her luxury sweaters, even though it’s about a million degrees outside. The lookbook and short film to accompany the launch look like scenes straight out of a horror movie, but even though Claudia is lost in the woods and in trapped in an abandoned house, she still manages to look perfect.

Her wares won’t come cheap — they run between $400 and $1500 — but if you want to score a piece by the supermodel, head on over to her website or wait until they hit Net-A-Porter next month.

Photos via Fashion Gone Rogue, Video via Grazia