Claudia Schiffer Brings Back 70s Glamour in Vogue Spain

In the midst of a season where Lanvin models dance to Pitbull, animal print reigns supreme, and colors are bold and powerful, Claudia Schiffer reminds us why classic glamour never goes out of style. In an editorial shoot for Vogue Spain Schiffer dons several 70s-inspired looks by DKNY, Emilio Pucci, and Dolce & Gabbana that are minimalist in their light treatment of statement pieces.

Rather than pile on various looks for a style that cannot be translated to the modern woman’s wardrobe, fashion editorBeln Antoln draws focus to key pieces, such as a long, black, slinky gown with a slit that goes for miles or a polka-dot dress, open in the front, which flows gracefully behind Schiffer, bringing a strong sense of movement to the photo. The black and white shoot is beautifully executed and certainly makes it to the top of our September editorials list. How do you think Schiffer’s Vogue Spain pictures compare with other September issues?