Classy Guy: Author Derek Blasberg’s Top 10 Winter Essentials

Despite being an author of two etiquette guidebooks, The New York Times bestseller Classy and his new tome Very Classy, I like Derek Blasberg. A lot. Often dubbed as our own modern-day Truman Capote, Blasberg is so much more than a jet-setting fashion writer who rubs elbows with Manhattan’s elite. He’s funny. Like, really REALLY funny.
After spending an entire afternoon with the Midwestern-born Blasberg in Tribeca (his neighborhood of residence in which he was, in fact, completely lost), we completed our photo shoot fighting over a steaming hot plate of spinach artichoke dip. Naturally, I won but ended up with most of it on my face. His response upon observing my spectacle? “Classy,” he stated, as he nonchalantly re-crossed his legs and proceeded to smile for the next shot.
Read on to see Blasberg’s seasonal must-haves for the extremely modern lady.
– Marni Golden
Availability: Very Classy by Derek Blasberg ($12). For additional information, visitDerekblasberg.com.
DB: A lady knows the power of a big pair of sunglasses.
Tom Ford Whitney Sunglasses, $395, at Neiman Marcus
DB: A lady always has a (LBD) little black dress on the ready.
J.Crew Bow Bow Monde Dress in Silk Taffeta, $250, at J.Crew
DB: A lady knows that a well tailored cardigan is the new jacket, and can be dressed up or down accordingly.
Marc Jacobs Textured Cashmere Cardigan, $695, at Bergdorf Goodman
DB: A lady knows that the details bring the look together.
David Yurman Pearl Cluster Copella Earrings, $495, at David Yurman
DB: A lady knows that there is nothing more elegant than a handwritten note.
Engraved Pineapple Ecruwhite Thank You Notes, $15, at Crane & Co.
DB: A lady loves a trench coat. It goes with everything.
Burberry Shearling Overcollar Trench Coat, $1,295, at Burberry
DB: A lady understands the importance of a good pair of black pumps.
Cole Haan Stephanie Air OT Pump, $229.95, at Cole Haan
DB: A lady invests in her jeans. And she knows that its not always the most expensive pair that fits the best.
Levi's Slight Curve Skinny Jeans, $98, at Levi's
DB: A lady loves a monogram.
L.L. Bean Open-Top Boat and Tote Bag, $19.95, at L.L. Bean
DB: A lady isnt afraid to experiment with fashion. Isnt it time to bring hats back?
Eugenia Kim Catherine 1, $395, at Eugenia Kim