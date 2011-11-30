Classy Guy: Author Derek Blasberg’s Top 10 Winter Essentials

Despite being an author of two etiquette guidebooks, The New York Times bestseller Classy and his new tome Very Classy, I like Derek Blasberg. A lot. Often dubbed as our own modern-day Truman Capote, Blasberg is so much more than a jet-setting fashion writer who rubs elbows with Manhattan’s elite. He’s funny. Like, really REALLY funny.

After spending an entire afternoon with the Midwestern-born Blasberg in Tribeca (his neighborhood of residence in which he was, in fact, completely lost), we completed our photo shoot fighting over a steaming hot plate of spinach artichoke dip. Naturally, I won but ended up with most of it on my face. His response upon observing my spectacle? “Classy,” he stated, as he nonchalantly re-crossed his legs and proceeded to smile for the next shot.

Read on to see Blasberg’s seasonal must-haves for the extremely modern lady.

– Marni Golden

Availability: Very Classy by Derek Blasberg ($12). For additional information, visitDerekblasberg.com.