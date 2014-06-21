Here Comes the Bride! 7 Classic TV Wedding Dresses

In any good TV series, a big wedding is the must-watch episode of any given season. There are laughs, there are tears, and—more often than not—there’s a big, poufy, white dress. From the dress Monica wore when she married Chandler on “Friends” to Blair Waldorf’s multiple wedding gowns, here are some of the best, according to OK Magazine.

When The Office’s Jim and Pam finally got married and ditched their will they/won’t they status, Pam walked (well, really danced) down the aisle in an empire waist gown that perfectly highlighted her cutsie baby bump.

This dress was way better than the one Cory’s mom wanted Topanga to wear. The Boy Meets Worldcharacter said “I do” to her man in a gorgeous gown with lace sleeves and a voluminous, princess-like skirt.

It’s hard to keep your eyes dry when stud Uncle Jesse sings “Forever” to Aunt Becky. The only thing better than the ballad of love is Aunt Becky’s outrageous 90s wedding gown. Brides seem to have minimalized the use of tulle and shoulder pads since the Full House days, but no one is ever going to forget this fashion moment.

Besides having to get married to who turned out to be kind of an evil prince, Blair’s first wedding to Louie was kind of perfect. Just take a look at her strapless A-line gown and blinged out tiara! It’s no surprise Chuck Bass was enamored by the queen bee.

Gossip Girl couldn’t have ended with a better episode—or a better dress! Blair’s Elie Saab dress is the something blue every girl dreams of.

Monica’s wedding dress on Friends could have been a testament to the times (um, ’90s fashion is kind of hard to forget) and everyone would have known the decade of its reign. Instead, the character wed Chandler in a sleeveless silk gown with a timeless mermaid skirt.

Charlotte York’s wedding to Harry Goldenblatt might have had a few minor malfunctions, but this figure-flattering dress wasn’t one of them!

