Weekend Cocktail: The Classic Champagne Cocktail



With fashion week going on, whether you are hitting the town or staying at home, we say this weekend calls for a glass of champagne, with a twist of course. Everyone should know how to make the perfect champagne cocktail, and without further ado, here is the recipe!

The Classic Champagne Cocktail (pictured above)

Ingredients

1 sugar cube

2-3 dashes Angostura bitters

Champagne

1 oz brandy

Orange slice for garnish

Directions

Place the sugar cube in the bottom of a Champagne flute. Use the dashes of Angostura bitters to saturate the sugar cube. Add the brandy. Fill with Champagne and watch the sugar cube dissolve in a fountain of bubbles. Garnish with the orange slice.

