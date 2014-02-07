Weekend Cocktail: The Classic Champagne Cocktail

With fashion week going on, whether you are hitting the town or staying at home, we say this weekend calls for a glass of champagne, with a twist of course. Everyone should know how to make the perfect champagne cocktail, and without further ado, here is the recipe!
The Classic Champagne Cocktail (pictured above)
Ingredients
1 sugar cube
2-3 dashes Angostura bitters
Champagne
1 oz brandy
Orange slice for garnish
Directions
Place the sugar cube in the bottom of a Champagne flute. Use the dashes of Angostura bitters to saturate the sugar cube. Add the brandy. Fill with Champagne and watch the sugar cube dissolve in a fountain of bubbles. Garnish with the orange slice.
