Clash of the Titans 2010 Trailer Released

Watch the official trailer for Clash of the Titans, due in theaters this spring, here.

The film is loosely based on the Greek myth of Perseus. It depicts the power struggles of men against kings and of kings against gods.

Sam Worthington plays protagonist Perseus, born a god and raised as a man, who is struggling to save his family from Hades, played by Ralph Fiennes. Liam Neeson also stars, as Zeus, and Louis Letterier directs.

Can’t wait for March 26? It’s a remake; watch the original movie from 1981, or just watch the trailer on repeat.

