Clash of the Titans & 10 More 2010 Films We Can’t Wait to See

The New Year is creeping up quickly, and high on the list of things we are excited for are all of the great movies slated to come out in 2010.

If you’repartialto a mix of action, drama, and fantasy, and are a fan of Sam Worthington, Mads Mikkelsen, Alexa Davalos, or Liam Neeson, then you’ll loveClash of the Titans, due out in theaters March 26, 2010. Will evilconquerover Earth and the heavens? We think not, especially since Zeus’ son, Perseus (played by Worthington), is involved.

Here are the ten other flicks we’ll be waiting in line to see:

1. Youth in Revolt

Notables: Michael Cera, Steve Buscemi, Ray Liotta, Jean Smart, and M. Emmet Walsch

Due In Theaters: Friday, January 8, 2010

Michael Cera’s character, Nick Twist, has an alter ego who is solely created in order to come up with ways to win the girl of his dreams. But will the relationship last? And is it worth it? Either way, we can’t wait to see this sure-to-be-hilariousmovie.



2. When In Rome

Notables: Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Josh Duhamel, Jon Heder, and Anjelica Huston

Due In Theaters: Friday, January 9, 2010

Will this love-troubled New Yorker finally find the true love she’s looking for, or will themangledmess ofsuitorsthrow her off track for good? Find out next month.

3. Dear John

Notables: Channing Tatum, Henry Thomas, and Amanda Seyfried

Due InTheaters: Friday, February 5, 2010

What is sure to be a heart-wrenching tear jerker, Dear John marks the first 9/11 romance film to be made since the incident. The film is about an enlisted army rebel, John Tyree (played by Tatum), who decides to turn over a new leaf when Savannah Lynn Curtis (played by Seyfried) enters his life. But will the passion of their newfound love outlast the unforeseen tragedy that befalls them? We sense a classic in the making.

4. Alice in Wonderland

Notables: Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Crispin Glover, Anne Hathaway, and Helena Bonham Carter

Due In Theaters: Friday, March 5, 2010

We’re ecstatic to see one of our all-time favorite Disney cartoon classics, Alice in Wonderland, come to real life. Plus, any movie with Johnny Depp and Anne Hathaway is okay by us. Director Tim Burton’s take will surely put a spin on the classic children’s tale. View the trailer here.

If you love Tim Burton’s work, you’ll love his tribute exhibit currently on show at the Modern Museum of Art!

5. Robin Hood





Notables: Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchett

Due In Theaters: Friday, May 14, 2010

When Robin Hood, a nobler version of the Sheriff of Nottingham, and Maid Marian get caught in a love triangle, things get sticky–we all know three’s a crowd… Who will win the heart of the beautiful maiden? Find out in another take on the classic men in tightsthat is sure to be something out of a fairy tale. This flick will fulfill all of your childhood dreams.

6. Killers





Notables: Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl, Tom Selleck, and Catherine O’Hara

Due In Theaters: Friday, June 4, 2010

A retired assassin marries the girl of his dreams and is living the good life until his past secrets are revealed. His marriage gets put to the test when danger re-enters his life…

7. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse





Notables: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Dakota Fanning, Xavier Samuel, and Nikki Reed

Due In Theaters: Wednesday, June 30, 2010

Bella is faced with what may or may not be the biggest decision of her life–what will she do? Either way, we can’t wait to see Eclipse. We’redesperately, secretly already counting down the days until Edward again graces us with hispresenceon the silver screen.



8. Salt





Notables: Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Victor Slezak

Due In Theaters: Friday, July 23, 2010

Jolie plays a CIA agent with a mission to take down a spy who plans on assassinating the president. A typical role for one of our favorite actresses, but we’re still excited to see her in action.

9. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I





Notables: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Helena Bonham Carter

Due In Theaters: Friday, November 19, 2010

The seventh and final Harry Potter book will be shown in two parts on the big screen to keep the suspense going for yet another year, but frankly, we’re kind of glad–the more detail, the better. Will Harry save the wizard world from Lord Voldemort? Only true Harry Potter fans know. As for the rest of you, you’ll just have to wait and see.

10. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader





Notables: Ben Barnes, Georgie Henley, William Moseley, Will Poulter, and Anna Popplewell

Due In Theaters: Friday, December 10, 2010

If you made it past the fourth grade, then you probably recall The Chronicles of Narnia and all the delights these books brought to your younger years. Rejoin Lucy and Edmund Pevensie on the big screen as they return to Narnia in search of the eight missing lords. Their travels will take them across the vast Eastern Sea where they run into action packed adventures that you won’t want to miss out on.

