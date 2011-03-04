Clash of the Real Housewives’ Closets: Bethenny Versus Kyle

If there’s one group of women that doesn’t skimp on a closet, it’s the ladies of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. From coast the coast our hallowed housewives bring their unique personal style and panache (I see you Countess DeLessepps) to television every week, but their wardrobes often take the backseat to more pressing issues, like the long-debated discrepancies between chefs and cooks or seemingly innocent dinner parties commandeered by boozy mediums. Thus we were thrilled to discover that not one but TWO of our Bravo’s boldest broads, Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards, were featured as part of the designer discount retailer Bluefly’s Closet Confessions series.

Putting the drama aside (since y’all know I’m team Jill), whom do we think has the better style? Bethenny’s closet seems to have a broader range of looks which often draw from the styles of her fellow cast mates, whereas Kyle’s clothes are a bit more homogenousbut what she lacks in variety she makes up for in bag game, with piles of Chanel and a bevy of Birkins sitting pretty in the background for multiple clips. Check out the videos and decide for yourself!