Clash of the Prints

Claiming the original Beverly Hills, 90210 as the inspiration for his Spring 2009 collection, Henry Holland delivered a stunning parade of florals and polka dots mixed amongst his signature cheeky nature. The appropriately titled ‘Flower Power’ collection proved that you can mix clashing prints and still look absolutely fabulous. No, there were no fashion faux pas here. For the season, Holland collaborated with Levis creating smartly cuffed denim that explored positive and negative in cutout and stamped-on polka dots. Henry Holland always produces utterly fun, original designs and sends his collections along with an integral little voice, piping up over the fashions, exclaiming: “just be your self and have fun.”

(1) TopShop spot bodycon jersey short-sleeved dress, $55, at topshop.com; (2) Paul Smith floral silk and cashmere cardigan, $475, at farfetch.com; (3) Bumble and Bumble shine, $35, at bumbleandbumble.com; (4) J Crew silk satin fiore clutch, $125, at jcrew.com; (5) Italian 70’s round sunglasses, $32.80, at bleudame.com; (6) Velvet Angels Mondrian platform sandal, $294.95, at endless.com; (7) Bobbi Brown beige shimmer brick compact, $38, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com; (8) Romantic red rose plastic brooch, $14.63, at avalaya.com