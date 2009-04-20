Clarks to Launch EcoStyle Wallabee

Classic British brand Clarks is adding a new shoe with sustainable components to its lineup this August, according to WWD. Pictured above, the EcoStyle Wallabee will retail for $140 and is composed of natural leather made with renewable and recycled materials from the PrimeAsia tannery forms the upper, and rubber crepe from Sri Lanka (the only place the material is grown without fungicides) makes up the outsole. As an added eco-friendly bonus, the shoes will also have organic cotton shoelaces, water-based cements, and renewable coconut hair footbeds.

