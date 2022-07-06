TikTok Found the Perfect Clare V. Camera Bag Dupe at Target & It’s Only $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The checkered print is everywhere. Gwen Stefani just flashed her checkered manicure on Instagram, and the checkered rug is all over TikTok, making it the perfect neutral carpet for any color scheme. And now, checker print has found its way to the perfect crossbody bag for summer. But before you start rolling your eyes thinking you’ll never be able to afford the it-bag of the season, let me go ahead and rock your world: It’s on sale for only $25.

This crossbody camera bag is the perfect dupe for a similar Clare V. bag that retails for over $300. This version at Target features a thick woven strap, similar to the straps found on the Marc Jacobs camera bags. You can adjust it for size so you can wear it as a shoulder bag as well. It’s the perfect day bag for being a tourist during your summer travels, or even for making the strap extra small and wearing it around your waist as a fanny pack. I recently went to an amusement park and wore a crossbody bag around my waist fanny-pack style, and let me tell you, it’s like you’re not even carrying anything at all.

Universal Threads Checkered Camera Bag

No matter which way you wear this bag, it’s sure to quickly become an everyday staple. The bag also has the perfect amount of zippered compartments. There’s a zipper pouch on the inside to keep your keys and wallet safe, and there’s an exterior zip pocket that’s perfect for keeping your cell phone within reach.

If you love the style but prefer different color options, this bag is also available in a green vegan leather version, in addition to a corduroy fabric mustard color. Pick up your favorite or a few, since it’s one of the easiest and most lightweight bags to throw over your shoulder and head out the door with.

TikTok can’t stop talking about scoring this bag for less than the cost of dinner, so grab one before they’re all sold out.