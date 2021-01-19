The Bachelorette’s Clare & Dale Officially Break Up 2 Months After Getting Engaged

Bachelor Nation members want to know: Did Clare Crawley and Dale Moss break up after The Bachelorette? We’re sad to sa but yes.

To recap: Clare and Dale met on the premiere of season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. After two rose ceremonies, Clare knew Dale was The One and decided to quit the show to be with him. At their final rose ceremony, Dale proposed to Clare and the two got engaged. Two months after their engagement aired, however, it seems like Dale and Clare’s relationship is a lot different than what was on TV.

A source told E! News on Tuesday, January 19, that Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, are “taking time apart” due to their recent fights over their different lifestyles. “Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently,” the source said. “They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It’s been very tense recently between them.”

Dale confirmed the split on his Instagram on Tuesday. “wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote. “we appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another. Please respect our privacy as we work through this together.”

After The Bachelorette, Dale moved from New York City to Sacramento, California, to be with Clare. E! News’ source cl;aims that Dale cares a lot about Clare but “feels like he’s rushing into something he’s unsure about.” The source continued, “They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out. They’ve decided to take some time apart for now… They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together.”

In an interview with Chris Harrison in November 2020, Clare told the host that “babies” were on the horizon for her and Dale at the time. “Whatever happens,” she said at the time. “We’re just happy to, like, start our lives together and to get to know each other more, and more and more.”

She continued, “How he makes me feel is literally, like, sunbeams out of my heart, like, into the world. And I know that sounds so stupid, but I just feel it to my core. And whether it took one day or 10 days or two weeks or two years, this man makes me happy.”

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu.

