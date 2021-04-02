Clare Crawley Just Called Out ‘The Bachelorette’ For How She Was ‘Edited’ After Choosing Dale

Not what it looks like. Clare Crawley slammed The Bachelorette‘s editing of her season after she faced backlash for her fast engagement to her winner, Dale Moss. As Bachelor Nation members know, Clare was the season 16 Bachelorette in 2020.

However, after four episodes and three rose ceremonies, Clare left The Bachelorette after telling Chris Harrison that she was already in love with her frontrunner, Dale. At her final rose ceremony before she left, Clare gave her final rose to Dale, who got down on one knee and proposed to her. She was then replaced by Tayshia Adams, who became the new Bachelorette.

After her final episode, fans accused Clare of favoritism toward Dale and not giving her other contestants a chance. During the season, Clare’s other contestants also criticized her for spending more time with Dale than them, especially during group dates or cocktail parties. In an Instagram interview with the Girl Powerful Project on Wednesday, March 31, Clare opened up about how she was edited on The Bachelorette.

“I love that you’re doing this. I would in a heartbeat love to do the podcast,” she said. “Because I think there’s so many — especially on The Bachelorette, you see a glimpse of an edited television show [not all sides of someone].”

She continued, “That was one thing that propelled me to want to do The Bachelorette initially, was to be able to show the imperfections of who we are—not in a negative way—but the imperfections just in general of who we are and to be loved and to love ourselves regardless of that. And to set these standards for our heart regardless of that.”

Clare went on to confess that she “wanted to have the perfect fairytale be imperfect human beings and still be loved because of that” while looking for love. However, that wasn’t what was shown on TV. She said, “So, it didn’t come out that way and it wasn’t edited that way, but that’s OK. I love showing the sides of who I am. We’re all the same.”

Three months after Clare and Dale’s engagement aired on The Bachelorette, Dale announced on his Instagram that he and Clare had split. Their breakup was followed by rumors that Dale had cheated on Clare with a real estate agent in New York City, where he lives while Clare is in Sacramento, California. (The agent denied the claims and maintained that she and Dale were friends.)

A month after their split, Clare and Dale were seen together in California, with sources confirming they’re back together. “Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently,” a source told E! News at the time. “She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him.”

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu.

