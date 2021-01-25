Could Clare Be the Bachelorette Again After Her Breakup With Dale? Here’s What Producers Think

Will Clare Crawley be The Bachelorette again after her Dale Moss breakup? Well, for now it’s looking “very clear” that the 39-year-old reality star won’t be getting another chance at love on the show, according to a source with OK!.

It seems the original star of season 16 of The Bachelorette already took her one and only chance on the series when she decided to leave the show early and get engaged to 32-year-old Dale Moss, only for their whirlwind romance to end in a messy split less than a year later. Now to make matters worse, just days after Dale confirmed the split on Instagram on Tuesday, January 19, OK! reports that producers of The Bachelor franchise are not interested in welcoming Clare back after she “blew up” her season.

“Producers have made it very clear the Clare will not be returning to the show,” an insider told the magazine on Monday, January 25. “After Clare blew up the last season and left early leaving producers to scramble for the first time in the show’s history to find a replacement, it is fair to say that there is no love lost between the show and Clare Crawley.”

The insider went on to add that at this point, producers “want Clare and Dale to just go away” because the “entire Clare love story has been a nightmare.” That love story turned even more sour when, just days after Dale’s announcement, E! News reported that Dale cheated on Clare with another woman after their engagement. Dale reportedly hid a relationship with Eleonora Srugo, a real-estate agent, as a “friendship” when it was much more.

“Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious, [but] multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl,” the source explained. “Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it.”

While recent reports speculate that Dale cheated on Clare, we may not be hearing about the real reason for their split from either of The Bachelorette stars for some time: “They are both still under contract with the show and cannot make appearances or tell their side of the story without permission, which they would never get,” the source continued.

OK!’s source concluded that while “producers wish Clare the best personally,” her messy breakup with Dale “isn’t a good look for a show that is supposed to be about finding love.” So much for second chances!

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu.

