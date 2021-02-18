Bachelorette Clare Claps Back at Troll Telling Her to ‘Give it Up’ After Reuniting With Dale

Bachelorette fans have been waiting on Clare Crawley’s response to her Dale Moss reunion, and let’s just say, she did not disappoint. But first, she had to shut down some haters.

The 39-year-old Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 17, to show off a new haircut, just days after she was spotted out with her 32-year-old ex Dale in Florida. Whether Clare’s getting all dolled up for herself and her former fiancé remains to be seen, but one thing’s for certain—she isn’t interested in what any haters have to say. When one social media user decided to leave a mean comment, Clare had the best response.

“Ughh give it up already! No one cares,” the troll wrote on her Instagram post, to which Clare responded, “Clearly you do.”

Of course, plenty of others still care about Clare and Dale and want to know where they stand following their whirlwind engagement and sudden split just months after Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Dale was the first to announce their breakup in January 2021, taking to Instagram to share that he and Clare “decided to go our separate ways.” Following the announcement, however, Clare called out her ex for blindsiding her with his “mutual” statement.

Their messy split left fans with more questions than answers until recently, when the Bachelorette alums appeared to be back together after being photographed walking hand-in-hand in Florida on Tuesday, February 16. According to a source who spoke with E! News the following day, the pair even went for drinks at Nokomo’s Sunset Hut where they were “all smiles” and “seemed like they were having a good time.”

“Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her recently,” E!’s source went on to explain. “She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out with him.” While the insider also noted that Clare and Dale “aren’t back together” yet, “Clare has expressed she misses him and wants to work it out.” As far as some fans are concerned, she may be well on her way to doing so already.

Some Bachelorette fans noted in the comments of Clare’s latest haircut clip that it appears she’s wearing her engagement ring again. “Got that 💍 back on,” commented one Instagram follower, while another added, “….I noticed that also,” attaching a heart emoji. Could these eagle-eyed fans really be onto something? We’ll have to wait on Clare and Dale to let us know.

