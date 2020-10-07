Clare Crawley’s Net Worth Hints How Much She Makes as the Bachelorette

If you’re a member of Bachelor Nation, you may be curious about Clare Crawley’s net worth and Bachelorette 2020 salary. As fans know, Clare is the season 16 Bachelorette. Correction: She’s one of two season 16 Bachelorettes.

As Bachelor Nation members may also know, Tayshia Adams, the runner-up from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, replaces Clare in the middle of her season after Clare leaves to be with her winner, Dale Moss. (Confused? We explain everything about the Clare-Tayshia switch here.) What that means for Clare’s Bachelorette salary, we explain that all later. But first, let’s look back on Clare’s time in the Bachelor franchise. Clare made her Bachelor Nation debut in 2014 when she was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor. She then went on to star on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise before returning to Bachelor Nation in 2018 for Bachelor Winter Games. In February 2020, she was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette, and boy, has she had a whirlwind time as the franchise’s lead.

Read on to find out what Clare Crawley’s net worth is and how much she made on each of her Bachelor shows.

What is Clare Crawley’s job?

Before her career as a reality TV star, Clare worked as a full-time hairstylist at De Facto Salon in Sacramento, California, where she specialized in cuts and color. According to her Yelp reviews, Clare was damn good at her job. “I can’t say enough good things about Clare. One, she is a hair magician! My hair looks fabulous after I see her. Two, she is so sweet and kind and so easy to talk to. My hair looks amazing every time!” one review read.

Another review read, “You can’t go wrong with Clare. She’s my girl. Love what she does to my hair and love hanging out and chatting with her. She’s bubbly and friendly and magic with color. Most recently, she did my color for free because she didn’t like how it turned out. Turns out, I’m fine with it because I’m just glad it doesn’t look grey. Thanks, girl! Clare also cuts my husband’s hair and sometimes my kids’ hair, as well. Our family loves Clare!”

As for how much she makes, we’re not sure. The minimum wage in Sacramento is $12 an hour, as of January 2020. But we’re sure Clare make more than that. The prices for De Facto Salon aren’t bad. Women’s haircuts cost $65 and men’s haircuts cost $40. Color services, which include ombre, balayage, hairpainting and gloss, range from $70 for a simple retouch to $185 for a full ‘do. So while Clare’s services aren’t cheap, they’re not that expensive either.

How much did Clare Crawley make on The Bachelor?

As Bachelor Nation members remember, Clare was a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014. How much did she make as a contestant? Zero dollars. Yup. Contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are paid nothing for their time. Along with receiving nothing as a contestant, Bachelor contestants also spend four times as much as Bachelorette on clothes for the show. (Those rose ceremony dresses don’t come cheap.) Some contestants have been said to spend $8,000 on dresses, while others have spent $40,000. “I know that there are women in the past who cashed out their 401(k)s for the show,” TV blogger Dana Weiss told Mic in 2016. “Some have gone into serious credit card debt.”

How much did Clare Crawley make on Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise is a different story. Clare starred on season 1 and 2 of the reality TV spinoff and made some cash from it. In 2014, Reality Steve reported that BIP contestants received between $7,000 to $15,000 for season 1. He also reported that some contestants are paid per episode, while others are paid per season, usually if they’re an older alum of the franchise.

How much did Clare Crawley make on The Bachelorette?

According to Reality Steve, the leads of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette make at least $100,000 for their season, though there is room to make more, as season 8 Bachelorette Emily Maynard made a reported $250,000 for her season after negotiations with ABC. It’s unclear how much Clare makes, but if she did sign on for the $100.000 salary, we’re not sure if she received the final sum in the end.

As we know, Tayshia replaces Clare midway through filming, so it’s possible that the two may have had to split the Bachelorette salary. Or they could’ve both received $100K each—we’re not sure. But it is something to think about.

What is Clare Crawley’s net worth?

Now onto the question everyone wants to know: What is Clare Crawley’s net worth? According to Life & Style, Clare Crawley’s net worth is $800,000, which makes sense given her hairstylist salary and the income she’s made every now and then from the Bachelor franchise. After her Bachelorette season airs, however, we’re sure Clare will rake in the cash from Instagram deals and other brand sponsorships.

