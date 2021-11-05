Bachelorette Clare May Be Dating Kristin Cavallari’s Ex After Those Dale Cheating Rumors

Another rose? Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Jeff Dye may be dating after their respective breakups with Dale Moss and Kristin Cavallari.

A month after her split from Dale, Clare was seen with Jeff, a comedian and Kristin’s ex-boyfriend, at a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. A source told HollywoodLife on November 5, 2021, that Clare is “done with Dale” and ready to start dating again.

“Clare and Jeff met in L.A. through mutual friends this week,” the insider said. They have hung out two days in a row now, at the Alo House and an L.A. Lakers game. She may come to one of his comedy shows this weekend in San Diego. She’s totally done with Dale.” Clare and Jeff, 38, looked friendly at the game: the comedian wrapped some string around the reality star’s neck, as seen in the video above.

According to Life & Style, Clare and Jeff attended the Lakers game on November, 2021. They also hung out again at an Alo Yoga event, which they documented on their Instagram accounts. Clare and Jeff have also followed each other on social media.

Dale and Clare met on The Bachelorette season 16 in 2020, where he received the First Impression Rose. In a rare move for Bachelor Nation, Dale and Clare decided to leave together after the third Rose Ceremony. But before they left, they had a Final Rose Ceremony, where Dale proposed to Clare and Clare gave him her Final Rose. In January 2021, Dale announced that he and Clare had broken up after less than a year together.

At the time, rumors also swirled at the time that Dale had cheated on Clare with Eleonora Srugo, a real estate agent in New York City that Dale had been friends with before The Bachelorette. “Dale told Clare that their relationship was simply business-related. Clare has always been skeptical,” a source told E! News at the time. “She never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady.” The source continued, “Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious, [but] multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl “Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it.” Both Srugo and Dale denied the rumors at the time.

Six months after their split, a confirmed to Us Weekly in July 2021 that Dale and Clare were back together and engaged again. In September 2021, news broke that Dale and Clare had broken up for a second time. “It was best for them to go their separate ways at this time. They will still support each other and have love for each other no matter what,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They have different visions for their futures. Wedding planning wasn’t happening which made Clare really upset. She wants to be in Sacramento to be close to her family, especially her mom who isn’t well. Dale wants to remain in NY. They will still support each other and have love for each other no matter what.”

Around that time, rumors also swirled that Dale and Abigail Heringer, a contestant from The Bachelor season 15 with Matt James, had “hooked up” before his split with Clare. Rumors started when a source told celebrity Instagram account @DeuxMoi in September 2021 that a Bachelorette winner and a recent Bachelor in Paradise contestant had “hooked up” when the winner and his Bachelorette were on a “break.” “A Bachelor favorite hooked up with a Bachelor Nation recent “winner” who *may or may not have been* on a break earlier this year. One of them is on Paradise right now but producers won’t mess up her good girl edit,” the source said. Another source also confirmed the rumor and claimed that the Bachelor in Paradise contestant was from Matt’s Bachelor season.

Based on context clues, fans assumed that Abigail, who was on Matt’s Bachelor season and Bachelor in Paradise season 7, was the woman in the story, while Dale, who was the winner of The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley, was the man in the narrative. Abigail and Dale also both live in New York City. A source for Us Weekly also confirmed the rumors at the time, however, the insider claimed that Dale and Abigail “hooked up” long before she was on Bachelor in Paradise and Abigail had told her friends about the hookup “under the impression that he and Clare weren’t serious” anymore.

Clare fueled the rumors that Dale and Abigail “hooked up” when she confirmed her split from Dale in an Instagram post in September 2021, in which she tagged Abigail. “I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now,” she wrote. “I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want.” (Abigail later untagged herself.)

Another source for Us Weekly, however, denied that Abigail and Dale had ever been romantic and claimed they were just friends. “They met once at flag football in New York City that a bunch of Bachelor people attended. Everyone went to a bar after, they did not sleep together. He’s never cheated on Clare,” the insider said. “They never kissed or had sex. Dale is friends with Abigail.”

As for Jeff, the comedian dated Kristin Cavallari from October 2020 to March 2021. The relationship came after Kristin’s divorce from her husband, Jay Cutler, after seven years of marriage. A source told Us Weekly at the time of Kristin and Jeff’s split that their romance had simply ran its course. “Kristin is doing her own thing and focusing on building her brand Uncommon James,” the insider said.

