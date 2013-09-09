Fivestory Owner Claire Distenfeld: ‘Style Should Come From Your Soul’

https://www.youtube.com/ha08ZI934sc

One of the most exciting developments in the world of luxury New York retail in recent years, Fivestory has brought an air of downtown (but still totally refined) cool to the otherwise stuffy Upper East Side. The woman at the helm of all of it? Claire Distenfeld, a New York native who looks as elegant and comfortable in Zara as she does in Peter Pilotto.

Distenfeld is one of our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers this year, and we couldn’t help but pick her brain on everything from the retail climate to her style regrets. Read on for more and watch the video above for a look at our shoot!

StyleCaster: How do you define ‘New York style’?

Claire Distenfeld: Rooted in simplicity but innately exuding style and chicness.

What’s one of your favorite New York spots?

Neue Gallerie—It’s a magical place for all things German Expressionism. It’s extremely authentic from the plaque at the entrance to the Viennese restaurant Café Sabarsky with light fixtures designed by Josef Hoffmann, furniture by Adolf Loos, and banquettes that are upholstered with a 1912 Otto Wagner fabric. The building itself is also breathtaking and designed by the same firm (Carrère & Hastings in 1914) who built the New York Public Library.

What’s a style risk you’ve taken—that you’ve ended up regretting?

Ah, Regret is such a dirty word, as is trend… I really racked my brain and I’m really not trendy by nature and I can’t think of anything I regret…Yeah, my Steve Madden monster shoes from high school aren’t very attractive but in the moment I wore them with pride!

What’s your style philosophy?

Everyone should take a moment or two in the morning and start to realize the emotional connection and dialogue that is created between your exterior and your interior. Know what shape, colors, and designers that look good and feel good and keep it simple…Never be “too much” of anything.

Whose style have you always looked up to?

Grace Kelly for old school and Cate Blanchett for new school.

Tell us about your store, and what sets it apart—especially in the neighborhood.

Fivestory is comprised of a very special team that really adds to the atmosphere as a whole. This atmospheric feeling is really birthed from outside our front door. The Upper East Side is a unique area with such a classic and powerful sense of timeless and elegance. It has an subtle attitude and decadence about it but in a way that is not unattractive but moreover alluring. In a city that never sleeps and a culture that moves way too quickly, sometimes the Upper East Side seems a bit slower paced, more consciously going about its day and more attractive in its details. We at Fivestory try our best to emulate this.

What is your favorite item in your personal closet?

My mink bomber jacket that my grandmother gave me (and that was given to her by my grandfather) with her name engraved in the inside.

How would you describe the target Fivestory customer?

Chic, understated, self aware, strong and feminine—but doesn’t take herself too seriously.

Videographer: John Kersten

Producer: Samantha Lim