Claire Danes, Ginnifer Goodwin and Selma Blair Kick-Off Zac Posen for Target 24-Hour Shopping Party

“It’s been my goal since the beginning of my company to create a brand where I make clothing that works on a diversity of body types and on a diversity of races,” designer Zac Posen chatted at the 24-hour shopping party for his capsule collection with Target last night. “This is really the only way to acheive that in fashion.”

Partnering with the Minneapolis-based retailer is surely a fast track to a diverse and (mass) audience, but Target’s designer collaborations, such as Erin Fetherston, Sonia Rykiel and Rodarte in the past, have also attracted quite the trendsetter following. Celebrities such as Selma Blair, Claire Danes, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ginnifer Goodwin, Michelle Trachtenberg and model Sessilee Lopez turned out for the party at the New Yorker Hotel last night.

With pink, red and black painterly prints, the high-low collaboration offers up a collection of A-line skirts and belted dresses, for starters, or more editorial pieces such as a red leather and suede-paneled motorcycle jacket or a black convertible dress with a tear-away wire ruffled skirt. And the best part? The price tag, of course; all pieces were priced under $200.

That combo wasn’t lost on Posen fans already lining up at 6 P.M. for an 11 P.M. store opening (presumably with some caffeine at the ready). Selma Blair who was wearing quite the coveted dress, joked on how she got early access, “I’m so happy that I know Zac because his [Target collection] will be sold out in hours and I get to have it!”

“I cannot believe he’s created this dress, I believe it’s $79. If I was 16-years old, I’d feel that I was on top of the world,” the actress added.

Wise beyond his years the designer is only 27 Posen knows well the power of fashion. “It’s a dream and I think to affect real women’s lives. I think it’s beyond the magazines and beyond the Internet,” the New York-based designer told us. “It’s really just a visceral thing about women looking beautiful, feeling good and having an adventure.”

Although some New Yorkers were lucky enough to shop the collection early, the Zac Posen for Target Collection will be available nationwide on April 25th.



All photos courtesy of Diane Bondareff for Target