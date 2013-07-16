From Angela Chase to Carrie Mathison: Claire Danes’ 10 Best Roles

Claire Danes’ August cover of Vogue came out this week, and for the Annie Leibovitz-shot inside spread, Danes slipped into the role of Carrie Mathison, her bipolar character on Showtime’s runaway hit show “Homeland.”

The spy-themed photos (which you can see in full over on Vogue.com) got us thinking about Claire’s career—and the wide breadth of characters she’s played over the years.

From her breakout role as plaid-covered grungy teenager in 1994’s beloved ABC series “My So-Called Life” to her super-chic turn as Mathison (who prefers brands like Burberry Prorsum, which she’s wearing on the Vogue cover), she’s taken on a CIA agent suffering from bi-polar disorder, an animal scientist battling autism, and even some of literature’s most beloved characters.

Click through the gallery above to see Claire Danes’ 10 best roles. Which one is your favorite?



