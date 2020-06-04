2NE1’s CL Calls on the K-Pop Industry to Recognize the Influence of Black Artists

In a powerful statement on her Instagram, 2NE1’s CL encouraged the K-pop industry to acknowledge the influence of Black artists and stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. The rapper took to her Instagram on Thursday, June 4, to share a post in which she explained how Black musicians, including Destiny’s Child and Lauryn Hill, have influenced her as an artist.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was the first album my dad bought me. Beyoncé’s Dangerously in Love was the first CD I bought for myself,” CL wrote. “Janet Jackson taught me the power of movement of dance and expression. Missy Elliott is why I am so obsessed with my video visuals. Lil’ Kim was one of fashion’s pioneers that taught me how to be fearless in how I tell stories through clothes…Aaliyah is the reason why I still wear baggy pants and combat boots on stage.”

CL, who also expressed her love for Whitney Houston, went on to note that 2NE1, the K-pop girl group she was with from 2009 to 2016, was also inspired by two all-Black female bands, Destiny’s Child and TLC. “Some of the biggest inspirations for 2ne1 were DESTINY’s CHILD and TLC,” CL wrote.

At the end of her post, CL called for the K-pop industry, as well as K-pop fans, to recognize the influence of Black artists and Black-created music on the industry. “Artists, directors, writers, dancers, designers, producers, stylists in the K-POP industry are all inspired by black culture whether they acknowledge it or not,” she wrote. I would like to encourage all the K-Pop fans to give back and show their love and support for all that we have received from Black artists.”

CL finished her post by encouraging K-pop fans and Asians to educate themselves about the systemic racial violence and discrimination that Black people face across the world. The rapper, who wrote her statement in both Korean and English, ended the post with the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #Solidarity.

“I want to explain to all the K-pop fans, fellow asians, and non-Americans who feel like they have little or no connection to what’s happening that we all are connected at the end of the day,” she wrote. “And don’t we, Asians living abroad, also face enough racism to the point where we are number and sick of it? We must stand up together as one helping them fight for justice. It’s never too late. Let’s send them love and support by caring, elevating black voices, educating ourselves, and bringing awareness to people around you.”