The City’s Allie Chats on Video

The City’s Allie Chats on Video

For all of you who, like myself, are finding yourselves missing your weekly dose of MTV’s The City, check out BlueFly’s shoot and little video of our favorite much-maligned “model” talking boyfriend jeans, Adam, and personal style. When she’s not busy crying over food in over-hyped Manhattan restaurants or fighting ceaselessly with douchebaggy male model/bartenders, she actually sounds like a pretty normal, intelligent girl. All goes to prove, it’s all about context.

