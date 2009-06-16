City Riders…

Now that the city’s extra bike lanes makes it more bike friendly, you need to rock your ride the same way your rock your Pradas! Just be careful not to leave your wheels locked up outside for too long!

Here are a couple of my favorite bikes, depending on the situation:

James Perse‘s limited edition cruiser comes in four fantastic colors. Who doesn’t love a “limited edition,” and how much do we love James Perse!!! I was recently at his new store in the Malibu Lumber Yard (which is architecturally amazing) where the cruisers are parked outside. I love the retro feel with a modern color …

If you live in Williamsburg or on the Lower East side … you need something that rolls with the vibe of the area … LovelyLowrider.com … this site has some TWISTED bikes.

For those of you who live a little farther away from work, you should check out the Derring Cycles … they come in 12 rock star colors. You can peddle around meandering tourists, or give it a little gas and run them over “oops my bad” — you can power these bikes either way.