The City-Phile: Whitney Port Plays the Field

The Hills star threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Dodgers vs. Mets game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles yesterday. According to Whit’s <a href=" http://whitneyport.celebuzz.com/” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>blog, she has always been a Dodgers fan, and she says, “I’m pretty proud of myself…for someone who hasn’t played in quite a few years I think I did pretty well.” Did any of you know that her brother Ryan Port is a catcher for the Dodgers?

Dressed in a white Dodgers jersey, those leggings that are supposed to look like jeans (leans? jeggings? does anyone have a better name?), and converse, the reality heroin looked very appropriate for a sporting event. The leggings accenuated her super skinny legs, although I am still confused by this whole denim leggings thing. Either wear leggings or jeans- make up your mind, Whit.

Just before Whitney through out the first pitch in her jersey, she arrived at the stadium in a black leather motorcycle jacket from ASTARS. Whitney is in good company, as Gossip Girl stars Blake Lively and Taylor Momsen are also fans of the brand, which has a growing following among the celebrity set. To get in touch with your inner reality star, you can get Whitney’s “Crash” jacket here for only $398 (which is super reasonable for leather!)