The City-Phile: Whitney Port Looks Both Ways Before Crossing the Street

Whitney Port is probably the only one left in New York City for Memorial Day Weekend. Making the best of what probably turned out to be an uneventful weekend (all the people that are causing the drama are probably in the Hamptons), The City star took a stroll in the West Village on Friday with The New Girl (who might or might not be named Jessica Jones).

Showing off her legs that seem to get skinnier with each passing day, Whitney paired a pink floral Tucker blouse with her short black shorts (Shopbop has a huge selection of Tucker that you can check out here). I really like these shorts- the scallop detailing on the hem adds a little something special, and the fact that Whit paired a voluminous blouse with them kind of makes it okay that they are barely suitable to wear in daylight.

After heated speculation that “socialight” Olivia Palermo was leaving her grueling job at DVF to work at Elle magazine, the news was indeed confirmed last week. Now, we are just waiting for confirmation of Whitney’s return to People’s Revolution.

With The Hills season finale airing tonight, season 2 of The City is that much closer…

“Oh my god, New Girl, check out the bbm I just got from ____” (insert name of Whitney’s current fling)

