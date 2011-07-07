The City-Phile: La Vie en Rose

On Friday, Whitney and a new castmate from The City were seen walking down Horatio Street in New York City’s West Village. Whit was wearing the same rose t-shirt she was seen in about a month ago, but instead of the boyfriend jeans, she opted for pajama pants (ha, just kidding, they are jersey harem pants). She’s also wearing the Rebecca Minkoff Supernova Stud Devote Handbag in black, which is kind of a poor man’s version of that studded fall 2009 Alexander Wang Coco Duffel Bag that Ashley Olsen was seen toting around NYC back in February.