Whitney, Sam, and a mystery girl whose identity we have yet to unearth were shooting scenes for season 2 of The City yesterday. Whitney and her long, coltish legs don’t look too happy in the above photo and we are dying to know why that is. Is she upset that another “co-worker” at her new People’s Revolution “job” stole her ideas and took all the credit, or did the new girl try to hook up with Jay (or whoever the object of Whitney’s affection is these days)?

Bauer-Griffin