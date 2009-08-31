The City-Phile: Filming Wraps

Battle of the TV show: are we more excited for Gossip Girl or The City?

Whitney Port is spotted filming the final scenes for season two of her “reality” TV show at a restaurant in the West Village with an unidentified lady friend.

The City may or may not be on the list of our bad television guilty pleasures. Olivia is just such a socialite, Jay and Freddie are such babes, Whitney is adorable, and Erin is simply one of our BFFs.

Following Whit on Twitter may or may be on my list of social media guilty pleasures. She loves exclamation marks.

RT @WhitneyEVE Last week of filming!! I can’t wait for you guys to see what we’ve been up to!!!

RT @WhitneyEVE I must be hanging out with my sister who is obsessed with the food network too much because all i tweet about is food!!!

You may or may not want to try eating some, too.

RT @WhitneyEVE CANNOT EVEN WAIT FOR BRITNEY!!!!!!!!!

OMFG, us either!

RT @WhitneyEVE @laurenconrad are you coming to ny for fashion week? please say yes!

We’ll be there! Look out for us, love us, follow us on Twitter.

As we anxiously wait for The City to air on MTV, if only just so we can start emulating Whitney’s style (and trying to make sense of her fake job), here’s an outfit suggestion from the StyleCaster shop. It’s modeled around her on set look…chicken legs not included, sorry. Wear it soon, summer is slowly slipping away.

Try this Steven Alan floral blouse with our favorite pair of Genetic Denim boyfriend shorts. Long strapped purses are making a comeback in a major way, try a Laura Merkin basket weave purse to emulate the look and for Whitney’s shoes, we particularly love Lanvin’s flats, but these red daniblack shoes will fit this look better. Look at that; you’re West Village ready.

Tweet @SCStylist if you need more help getting an outfit together. We’re taking over the Twitterverse, one tweet at a time.

September starts tomorrow, gasp. See you at Fashion Week.