A City Girl Embraces Fall Colors: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

Tania recently started a new job as an administrative assistant at an architecture firm and reached out to the StyleCaster team for a great new fall look that would work for her creative workplace. We had a fun makeover day, starting at H&M and winding up at the Upper East Side’s Mizu salon.

When asked to describe her style, Tania reveals that she likes basic, tailored, fitted clothing that isn’t too bright. In fact, her favorite color in her wardrobe is navy. We wanted her to try out new shapes and take a risk with color, one of fall’s biggest trends!

Click through to see what happened on our makeover day, and check out Tania’s amazing fall look!

To read more about our relationship with H&M, visitcmp.ly/3.