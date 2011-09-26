A City Girl Embraces Fall Colors: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

Tania recently started a new job as an administrative assistant at an architecture firm and reached out to the StyleCaster team for a great new fall look that would work for her creative workplace. We had a fun makeover day, starting at H&M and winding up at the Upper East Side’s Mizu salon.
When asked to describe her style, Tania reveals that she likes basic, tailored, fitted clothing that isn’t too bright. In fact, her favorite color in her wardrobe is navy. We wanted her to try out new shapes and take a risk with color, one of fall’s biggest trends!
Click through to see what happened on our makeover day, and check out Tania’s amazing fall look!
Tania's before look. She has a great sense of style, but usually errs on the side of dark and conservative. We set out to change that!
Tania taking a look around the Soho H&M store.
Tania tries on a cobalt blue blazer at H&M. We loved the color but the fit wasn't quite right on her.
After we settled on a great outfit, Tania headed up to Mizu salon with the StyleCaster team to get her hair and makeup done.
Dimitrios Tsioumas, the creative color director and editorial stylist at Mizu, worked on Tania's hair. She is growing it out for a wedding and didn't want to change it too much, but wanted it to look its best.
"We did a gloss overlay to bring some shine, some saturation and depth to the color because it was a little faded from the summer, so we just needed to add a little richness," explains Tsioumas. "The gloss is like a conditioner with color in it, so its very gentle to the hair and brings a lot of shine. Its a great alternative [to dyeing hair] and its low maintenance."
Tania getting her makeup done by the amazing Alicia Verason at Mizu.
Alicia at Mizu salon complemented Tania's brightened Fall look with a great palette of mauve and purple tones and brown eye liner, which she tells us is more natural for work than a harsh black.
The final reveal! Tania shows off her new fall look from H&M, featuring a forest green sweater, pleated wool skirt and classic accessories!
Tania's new look up close!