Guess Which City Has The Best Shopping In The U.S.? Hint: It’s Not New York

What comes to mind when you think of New Orleans? Mardi Gras? Jambalaya? Voodoo, maybe? How about shopping?

Well, according to a recent poll by Travel + Leisure, New Orleans is the number one city for shopping. Yep, number one.

And, where did New York rank? Fourth. Despite being a city dedicated to fashion and style, New York ranked below not only New Orleans, but Santa Fe and Charleston.

Santa-freaking-Fe?! I mean, what are you looking for in any of these cities that you can’t find in New York? Seriously…

As upset as I am, when you consider the other factors that were weighed in, then maybe the list wasn’t too far off. The poll did take into account factors like shopping experience along with the amount of flea markets and antique shops available in each city.

Now, if you’ve ever set foot in a New York City retail store, then you know that customer service isn’t usually the best; seriously, how could New York’s customer service compete with Southern hospitality? And, as far as antiques and flea markets go, the South has us beat again. Everything in the South is old and hand-crafted–it’s an antique shopper’s wet dream.

Still, it’s a bitter pill to swallow; coming in fourth is like getting an award just for participating. Sigh.

Whatever–you Southern cities can have your antiques and Southern hospitality. I’d pick New Yorks’ chic streets and sassy sales people over you any day!

To see how your city ranked, check out the top locales down below:

10 BEST SHOPPING DESTINATIONS IN THE U.S.

New Orleans, Louisiana Santa Fe, New Mexico Charleston, South Carolina New York City, New York Philadelphia, Pennsylvania San Juan, Puerto Rico Los Angeles, California Savannah, Georgia San Francisco, California Providence, Rhode Island

[Image via Favim / Source: Daily Mail UK]