Circus Britney Spears Lip Synching Scandal Gets Reaction Out of John Mayer

The media is picking on poor Britney Spears again, this time for lip-syncing during her Australian performances.

John Mayer, for whatever reason, felt compelled to voice his opinions on the “controversy”–in 140 characters or less, of course.

“If you’re shocked that Britney was lip-syncing at her concert and want your money back,” Tweeted Mayer, “Life may continue to be hard for you.”

First you sing about the legalization of marijuana, now this? Stop being so cranky and political, John. We like you better when you sing about making out and stuff.

