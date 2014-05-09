25 Girly Circle Skirts Perfect for Spring

While this season is definitely rife with trends that adequately straddle the line between masculine and feminine—oversize pants, baseball caps, and boyfriend jeans come to mind—there are also plenty that are super-feminine, like the girly circle skirt.

Named for its circular shape when seen from above, the circle skirt is defined largely by its ability to flare out, swirl playfully, and otherwise catch the wind. Often constructed of super light fabrics like silk, chiffon, and various forms of pleated metallics, they come in a variety of lengths—from super short and sexy to longer and more sophisticated—and we love them all.

