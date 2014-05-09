StyleCaster
25 Girly Circle Skirts Perfect for Spring

While this season is definitely rife with trends that adequately straddle the line between masculine and feminine—oversize pants, baseball caps, and boyfriend jeans come to mind—there are also plenty that are super-feminine, like the girly circle skirt.

Named for its circular shape when seen from above, the circle skirt is defined largely by its ability to flare out, swirl playfully, and otherwise catch the wind. Often constructed of super light fabrics like silk, chiffon, and various forms of pleated metallics, they come in a variety of lengths—from super short and sexy to longer and more sophisticated—and we love them all.

Click through the gallery above for 25 circle skirts to shop now!

MSGM metallic skirt, $413; at Kirna Zabete

Torn by Ronny Kobo skirt, $248; at Shopbop

RVN jacquard skirt, $295; at Shopbop

Neoprene Bailey skirt, $125; at Whistles

Tracy Reese skirt, $288; at Anthropologie

Jacquard skirt, $40; at Topshop

Montrose skirt, $350; at Rag & Bone

Ostwald Helgason skirt, $630; at Moda Operandi

Vintage skirt, $58; at Nasty Gal

Briae mini skirt, $8; at Missguided

Scuba skirt, $20; at Boohoo

Marco Bologna floral skirt, $439; at Far Fetch

Maison Kitsune striped skirt, $285; at Forward Forward

Torn by Ronny Kobo skirt, $216; at Pink Mascara

Floral skirt, $495; at J.Crew

Hussein Chalayan skirt, $680; at SSense

Department 5 skirt, $148; at Far Fetch

Leopard skirt, $25; at Bebe

Denim skirt, $55; at Gap

Lucie Spot skirt, $101; at Whistles

Miss Jolie London metallic skirt, $34; at Pret-a-Beaute

Lashes of London pleated skirt, $17; at Bank Fashion

A.L.C. navy skirt, $160; at Bluefly

Dr. Denim skirt, $63; at ASOS

Acne Studios woven piqué skirt, $390; at Barneys New York

