Cindy Crawford’s Unretouched Body: See the Photo Everyone’s Talking About

A photo of Cindy Crawford has been making the rounds online, and for good reason: She’s wearing underwear and her body is completely unretouched.

To be clear, Crawford herself didn’t release the photo, nor did it ever appear in a magazine, despite the fact that British news anchor Charlene White shared it on Twitter and attributed it to Marie Claire, which called the snap “honest” and “gorgeous,” but was quick to clarify that it wasn’t an image that will appear in the magazine.

“Its origins are actually from a December 2013 cover story from Marie Claire Mexico and Latin America. It appears that this unretouched version is a leak,” the U.S. version of the magazine said in an online post Friday.

https://twitter.com/CharleneWhite/status/566204506971856896

Here’s hoping one day, photos like this will appear on the pages of glossy magazines, but until then, we can all probably admit that the 48-year-old mother of two looks just as amazing as ever.

Interestingly, right after the so-called leak, Crawford’s husband, Rande Gerber, posted a photo of the model lounging in a bikini, captioning the snap “She got flowers and I got her. Happy Valentines Day.”