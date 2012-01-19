Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Makes Modeling Debut

Get ready for the next generation of beauty. Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford‘s ten-year-old daughter, made her modeling debut Wednesday for Young Versace, Versace’s children’s line, (we’re official beyond jealous we’re not supermodel spawn).

Wearing a black embellished leather mini-skirt and black leather jacket, Gerber actually makes the high-end children’s line look pretty edgy (if that‘s possible for a ten-year-old!). It’s thanks to shoots like this that the tween scene is having a moment right now. Take red carpet doll Elle Fanning or Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes Leon, who was only 14 when she appeared in her first ad for Macy’s.

Even Donatella showed excitement to work with young Gerber, stating, “Like her mother, Kaia has a very special gift. Having Cindy on-set for the shoot took me back to all the amazing Avedon shoots we worked on together. It was such a special treat watching Kaia walk in her mother’s footsteps!”

Photo c/o Young Versace