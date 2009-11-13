Cindy Crawford Talks Skinny Models, Target of Extortion Plot

Former supermodel Cindy Crawford is having quite a drama-filled week. According to People magazine, an acquaintance of Crawford and husband Rande Gerber‘s ex-nanny, is being charged with one count of extortion. The 26-year-old German man (Edis Kayalar) is being accused of attempting to extort $100,000 from the couple, claiming he would sell a photo of their then 7-year-old daughter, who was bound to a chair. The parents knew nothing of this photo, which had apparently been taken by the former nanny, during a game of cops and robbers. If found guilty, Kayalar could face up to two years in prison.

Crawford was also quoted talking about the power of women to change the presence of skinny models in magazines. According to New York Magazine, she explains, “We as the consumers, we as the women, have the power. If you don’t like something, don’t buy it. Don’t buy the magazine if you don’t like what it says. If you don’t like the image a brand is putting out, don’t buy it… If people don’t want skinny models, stop buying the magazine with the skinny model, and believe me those magazines will change fast. It’s business.”

This sounds a little easier said than done. It would take a whole lot of women not buying a certain magazine for this issue to even be addressed.