Pepsi Just Released a Remake of That Iconic Cindy Crawford Commercial

Back in 1992, Cindy Crawford’s now-iconic Pepsi commercial played during the Super Bowl, instantly making the model a household name. Remember that insanely hot denim shorts/white tank combo she wore? Well, now Crawford’s back working with the soda giant, remaking her famous ad with a distinctly 2016 twist—instead of having her slip back into those cutoffs, Pepsi remade the ad using emojis. So, there’s not quite as much sex appeal in the new version, but it does give us an opportunity to hit replay on the inimitable original.

“The original spot was so great—people come up to me to this day and say they loved that spot,” Crawford told CNN. “I think there’s so much nostalgia for the commercial, so we decided to do it with a twist as a Pepsi emoji. It’s fun to connect with a younger audience.”

You can take a peek at the new commercial below, or soak up the ’90s nostalgia and the 1992 original (again) right above—it’s pretty hard to beat.