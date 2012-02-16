Cindy Crawford Nixes Daughter’s Modeling Career

Most of us would kill to have a supermodel for a mom. I mean, kiss awkward photos goodbye and say hello to profile picture gold. Unlike the masses, ten-year-old Kaia Gerber has the special privilege of calling fashion veteran Cindy Crawford mom.

But, with such perks also comes some major downers, like mom throwing her newly budding modeling career to the wind. After looking breathtaking in the Young Versace ad for the launch of the line’s new kidswear store in Milan, Crawford is putting Kaia’s career on hold, for now.

Starting her own career as a teenager herself, Crawford has apparently decided if Kaia decides to follow in her mom’s tracks down the road, she’ll be in support of her decision, but right now she’ll have to wait. We have to say, we’re pretty stoked on this parenting choice.

Guess we’ll have to wait about seven years to see if the apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Photo via Radar