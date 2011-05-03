Cindy Crawford May Cover War: Vogue Mexico Vs. Elle China

It’s all about the vintage supermodels this spring. Kate “the Great” Moss appeared on the cover of five international glossies in May alone, the 46-year-old Kristen McMenamy covers Vogue Italia’s spring swimwear supplement in a skimpy two-piece, Naomi Campbell rocks a golden Gucci dress for June’s Vogue Japan, Helena Christensen looks better than ever on the front of Denmark’s Cover magazine and Cindy Crawford makes an epic comeback with not one but two May covers.

For her Elle China cover, shot by Chen Man Zhang Jing, Cindy wears that red Lanvin dress that we’ve been dying over since Karlie Kloss strutted down the Spring 2011 runway in it. On the other hand, she goes the no-pants route for Vogue Mexico in a bad-ass Burberry Prorsum leather jacket and Dolce & Gabbana lingerie. Both shots show why Miss Crawford is such a legend, but we find that Lanvin look especially swoonworthy.

