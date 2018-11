After dishing anti-aging secrets in the April issue of Allure in a sexy black bikini, Cindy Crawford certainily confirmed that 40 really is the new 30. The 43-year-old model and mother of two must have loved posing in cut-out swimwear so much that she chose a similar style swimsuit for an Australian TV commerical (shot by famed director James White) she shot on the beach in Los Angeles yesterday. I wish we had more supermodels like Cindy.

