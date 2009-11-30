Cindy Crawford Admits to Using Botox, But These 5 Stars Deny Going Under the Knife

Maintaining that celebrity glow after years in the spotlight can be pretty grueling, forcing many of our favorite celebs to secretly go under the knife. Cindy Crawford, now 43, was once a natural beauty who graced magazine covers and billboards throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Crawford recently admitted to undergoing Botox procedures over 10 years ago, explaining, “There’s a doctor here in London who I’ve gone to for Botox. I did a whole skin care line with him. But I haven’t done Botox for 10 years. And I didn’t do collagen, I don’t think. Because people have such expectations of what they are going to find when they see me, that brings added pressure to fight the aging process. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I think I’m holding together pretty good.”

We sympathize with your feelings of insecurity, Cindy, even if you are one of the most beautiful women of our time. However, we’re not sure these celebs would agree, as they believe in aging the, ahem, “all-natural” way:

Madonna

Madonna is a fitness maven. Kicking her butt into high gear, she’s known to work up to 13 hours a day when rehearsing for her tours to prefect her dance routines, go home do pilates, and eat only all-natural foods. We commend Madonna for keeping up a rigorous workout diet and putting her money where her muscles are, rather than her money where the plastic surgeons are.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore has been denying plastic surgery rumors since fans got a sneak peak of her bod in the ’96 flick, Striptease. This past August she again told Marie Claire, “It’s completely false – I’ve never had it done. I would never judge those who have – if it’s the best thing for them then I don’t see a problem. But I don’t like the idea of having an operation to hold up the aging process – it’s a way to combat your neurosis. The scalpel won’t make you happy.” However, her better-than-ever-body has come under stipulation again, as she graces the cover of W magazine in a Balmain dress that may or may not have been Photoshopped to fit.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Even though there are rumors that SJP had her nose done, we don’t believe them and neither does she. “I’ve had no Botox, no collagen, nothing. I have lines, but if some of my peers weren’t having things done, I wouldn’t think about it” she said.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry’s quick transformation from mommy to movie star with a model body happened quietly quickly. Yet without any confirmations from Berry, we’re giving her the benefit of the doubt.

Meryl Streep

A true Hollywood beauty who isn’t afraid to show her age. Wrinkles and all, Streep looks stunning.