Women Are Having ‘Cinderella’ Surgery to Fit Their Feet Into Designer Shoes

We’re just gonna go ahead and say it: this is very disturbing. In terms of plastic surgery, we’ve pretty much seen it all: the woman who wants to literally look like Barbie, another who spent $25,000 to look like Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner‘s brand-new face, and so on. But now: Women are having plastic surgery to re-shape their feet to fit into designer shoes.

According to the New York Times, Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon Dr. Ali Sadrieh has been doing what he calls “Cinderella” surgeries to help women fit their feet into the shoes they want to wear. “Patients would bring in shoes they dreamed of wearing. On the surface, it looked shallow, but I came to see she needs these shoes to project confidence, they are part of her outside skin. That’s the real world,” Dr. Sadrieh says in the piece.

He describes a foreign-sounding combination of procedures that he came to call, collectively, the “Cinderella” surgery: hallux valgus correction, osteotomy, and screw fixation. He’s also coined three other surgeries: the Perfect 10 (aesthetic toe-shortening), the Model T (toe lengthening), and the Foot Tuck, a “fat pad augmentation” that Dr. Safrieh says “helps with high heels.”

And he’s not the only one; there’s a Manhattan-based surgeon named Dr. Neal Blitz who also performs these procedures. “My practice has exploded because of Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Nicholas Kirkwood,” he says bluntly. Wow.

To all this, we say: what? This reminds us of the ancient Chinese tradition of foot binding, by which women make their feet really tiny over many years of painfully wrapping their feet to constrict growth. And now that much more comfortable shoes are on-trend—sneakers, Birkenstocks, pool slides, and beyond—will this foot surgery trend keep an upward trend or will it dive off a bit?

Would you ever get surgery to re-shape your foot for a pair of shoes? Let us know!