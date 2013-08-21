Well, this is pretty much the best thing ever.

Beyoncé super-fan Todrick Hall (the mastermind who orchestrated the Bey flash dance in Target that went viral) has crafted quite the elaborate clip for his newest homage to the pop diva: a 10 minute version of the “Cinderella” story, told solely through the music of one Queen Bey. His heroine’s name: Cinderoncé, of course.

What’s amazing about this particular video is that it’s even better than it sounds: the production is super high-quality, with smoke machines, seemingly handmade costumes, and plenty of sparkly drag queens—including one very important one in the form of Cinderella’s fairy drag mother. “I see your heart, I see your grace, but honey, you’re gon’ need some fashion to match that pretty face,” she proudly asserts to Cinderoncé.

The songs that comprise this particular fairy tale include, but are not limited to, “Diva,” “Single Ladies” (obviously), “Freakum Dress,” “Bow Down/I Been On,” and “1+1,” among many more.

Watch the clip above, and enjoy this thoroughly modern (and fairly genius) version of the classic rag-to-riches story.