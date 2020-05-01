13 Cinco De Mayo Cocktail Ideas That Go Beyond The Classic Marg

While Cinco de Mayo is often spent drinking with friends, celebrating at parties and snacking on your favorite Mexican meals, the holiday looks a little different in 2020. With-stay-at home orders in place, we have to get a bit more creative with how we celebrate. Still, partying at home definitely doesn’t negate drinking, and there are so many delicious Cinco de Mayo cocktail ideas that go beyond—but also include!—the classic margarita. You can find endless ways to drink this holiday, even while stuck at home. All the more time to invest in trying out new drink recipes! Take this opportunity to become your new favorite bartender, try a few new drinks and have a great time hanging with your family, roommates or friends with a Zoom fiesta. We’re bringing the party inside this year, and it starts with delicious AF cocktail (or two…or three…).

From ways to create the ultimate—and we mean ultimate—margarita, to Cinco de Mayo cocktail recipes you might have never thought of, we have all the alcoholic (and some non-alcoholic!!) inspiration you need to have the booziest Cinco de Mayo yet. Think of it this way: If you’re already home when you start drinking, you don’t have to worry about paying for an Uber or finding a ride home later. Just celebrate all day, and when you’re ready to go to bed, you’re already home. No surge-prices on ride share apps, no friend having to be the designated driver—just you, some delicious cocktails and your bedroom 10 feet away. Honestly, it might be the ideal Cinco de Mayo situation.

To get you started on your Cinco de Mayo cocktail journey, we rounded up 13 of the most delicious and unique recipes out there. Break out the booze, folks, because you’re going to want to whip up every single one of these tasty cocktails. The bar is officially open.

1. Mexican Bloody Mary

Drinking doesn’t have to start later in the day! You can have an at-home brunch complete with these Mexican Bloody Mary cocktails. They’re sure to start your Cinco de Mayo off right.

2. Paloma Cocktail

Made with tequila, grapefruit juice and lime, this sweet and sour Paloma cocktail is another drink you could totally make for brunch. People eat grapefruits for breakfast all the time, so go ahead and consider this your first treat of the day.

3. Rhubarb & Tequila Cocktail

To make this rhubarb and tequila cocktail you need to whip up your very own rhubarb syrup. But don’t stress! It’s way easier than you might think—and it only requires three ingredients.

4. Avoketo Margarita

This keto diet-approved margarita has a surprising ingredient: avocados! They’re not just for guacamole, folks. This year, why not try an avocado-filled margarita?

5. Strawberry Balsamic Basil Spritzer

This refreshing mocktail recipe is perfect if you want something tasty without all the booze. Using strawberries and basil, this take on a classic spritzer cocktail is perfect for warm days far beyond Cinco de Mayo.

6. Jalapeño Margarita

Take a trip to the spicy side with this oh-so-tasty jalapeño margarita recipe. You can also replace the orange juice with triple sec for an even boozier treat.

7. Coconut Lime Colada

If you’re someone who would rather have a piña colada over a margarita any day, then try this coconut lime colada recipe. It’s a creamy and boozy treat that uses Taffer’s piña colada mix, so you don’t even have to make your own.

8. The Lavender Gimlet

If tequila isn’t your liquor of choice, this lavender gimlet recipe uses gin, lavender simple syrup and lime juice to create a refresh cocktail you’re sure to love.

9. Citrónge Lime Cooler

This easy lime cooler recipe from Patrón uses only five ingredients to create a light and refreshing cocktail. Plus, the recipe instructions include a video that shows you how to make citrus twists like a pro.

10. Margarita Punch

This fun twist on the classic margarita is perfect for making a big batch. That way, you can just go fill up your glass every time you run low. Less hassle and more drinking—It’s a win/win situation.

11. Strawberry Moscow Mule

The Moscow Mule is one of the most delicious cocktails, in my humble opinion, and the addition of strawberries only makes it better. This strawberry Moscow Mule recipe is about to become my new staple. By using Six Barrel Soda’s strawberries and cream syrup and ginger ale syrup, you end up with a truly decadent and boozy treat.

12. Cinco de Mayo Slushies

What’s a Cinco de Mayo cocktail round-up without something frozen and delicious? These Cinco de Mayo slushies are made with Capri Sun, so consider them a very adult throwback to your childhood.

13. Margaritas For A Crowd

Last but not least, the tried and true. You can’t go wrong with a classic margarita. This margaritas for a crowd recipe is based on the margaritas from Frontera Grill in Chicago, and it’s ideal for making in large batches.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.